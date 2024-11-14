Dog rescued from Perth County swamp

Shakespeare firefighters had a unique call earlier this week.

They were called by a frantic dog owner, after her dog wandered off the trail and ended up stuck in the middle of a camouflaged swampy area.

Firefighters used a series of ladders and backboards to reach the worn-out pup, and eventually pull him to safety.

Firefighters said they ended up with some muddy clothes and water-logged rubber boots, but they’re pleased the story had a happy ending and the dog was rescued without injury.

A dog being rescued from a Perth East swamp by Shakespeare volunteer firefighters on Nov. 12, 2024. (Source: Shakespeare Firefighter's Association)