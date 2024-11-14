LONDON
London

    • Dog rescued from Perth County swamp

    A dog being rescued from a Perth East swamp by Shakespeare volunteer firefighters on Nov. 12, 2024. (Source: Shakespeare Firefighter's Association) A dog being rescued from a Perth East swamp by Shakespeare volunteer firefighters on Nov. 12, 2024. (Source: Shakespeare Firefighter's Association)
    Share

    Shakespeare firefighters had a unique call earlier this week.

    They were called by a frantic dog owner, after her dog wandered off the trail and ended up stuck in the middle of a camouflaged swampy area.

    Firefighters used a series of ladders and backboards to reach the worn-out pup, and eventually pull him to safety.

    Firefighters said they ended up with some muddy clothes and water-logged rubber boots, but they’re pleased the story had a happy ending and the dog was rescued without injury. 

    A dog being rescued from a Perth East swamp by Shakespeare volunteer firefighters on Nov. 12, 2024. (Source: Shakespeare Firefighter's Association)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News