Pepper sprayed by a stranger: St. Thomas police investigating
St. Thomas police are investigating after a victim was pepper sprayed by a stranger.
According to police, on Wednesday they were called to a northside address, where a victim reported that they were sprayed after an unknown individual approached them while walking through Lion’s Park.
EMS treated the victim – police are reviewing surveillance in the area as they continue to investigate the incident.
