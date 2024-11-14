LONDON
    Pepper sprayed by a stranger: St. Thomas police investigating

    St. Thomas police are investigating after a victim was pepper sprayed by a stranger.

    According to police, on Wednesday they were called to a northside address, where a victim reported that they were sprayed after an unknown individual approached them while walking through Lion’s Park.

    EMS treated the victim – police are reviewing surveillance in the area as they continue to investigate the incident.  

