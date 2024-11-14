'It’s not just a challenge, it’s a crisis': $90 million in federal funding for affordable housing in London

More financial help from the federal government aimed at tackling London’s housing crisis.

Local MPs were joined by Mayor Josh Morgan and a number of business and non-profit representatives on Thursday to announce more than $89 million in affordable housing initiatives across the city.

The announcement was made at Zerin Place on Clarke, a 65-unit supportive housing building, which received $11 million in funding.

“I’m on disability. I got some disabilities and, that’s how I got in here, ‘cause I couldn’t afford regular rent. I didn’t have a place to go really,” explained tenant Jackie Brown, who was among the first to move into Zerin Place on Clarke when it first opened in the fall of 2021.

Tenant James Tot, who uses a wheelchair to get around, said the building is both accessible and affordable.

“It gives me independence. They have stores right next door,” said Tot.

The $89 million in funding will help in building 245 new homes, and repair 393 homes.

Here is the breakdown:

(Source: dontree_m/iStock/Getty Images, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

“We have to call it what it is. It’s not just a challenge, it’s a crisis that we see in our community and communities across the country,” said London North Centre MP, Peter Fragiskatos, who also serves as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “We’ve got to focus on the continuum. All the way from those who are on the streets, to those who are having a tough time affording rent and buying a home, we’re going to continue to be there,” said Fragiskatos.

Mayor Josh Morgan said the city is doing its part to solve the housing crisis, so far this year approving 22,000 building permits. “We recognize that we have to be creating affordable units across the spectrum. Below market rate rents, deeply affordable, rent geared towards income, and of course supportive housing. And we are doing all that, all with these incredible partners,” said Morgan.

The various projects help get people housed who might not otherwise have a place to call home, including veterans and seniors, persons with disabilities, Indigenous peoples and women escaping violent situations.

Crowd gathers for a federal housing investment announcement at Zerin Place on Clarke, November 14, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

“People who have different social issues that they’re facing and are needing the support to be able to be housed. Housing is a human right, and we are meeting the challenge, obviously, that we have in the city of London,” said London West MP, Arielle Kayabaga.

As for Jackie Brown, she said she grew up in the east London neighbourhood where Zerin Place on Clarke is located, and she doesn’t plan to go anywhere.

“Oh I love it. I’ll be here till the day I die,” she exclaimed.