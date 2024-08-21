LONDON
London

    • Many Jewish organizations receive identical bomb threats across Canada, including in London, Ont.

    The Beth Tefilah Synagogue at 1210 Adelaide St. N., on Aug. 21, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) The Beth Tefilah Synagogue at 1210 Adelaide St. N., on Aug. 21, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    RCMP say more than 100 synagogues, Jewish organizations, and doctors across the country received a threatening email Wednesday morning.

    RCMP confirmed the threats were made to a number of institutions, including synagogues and hospitals.

    Several Jewish organizations in London, Ont. were among the roughly 125 Jewish institutions across Canada that received the bomb threats.

    In a statement to CTV News, spokesperson for Jewish London Rob Nagus called the threats “…part of a coordinated effort to incite fear and disrupt our communities.”

    Nagus continued, “The London Police Service responded swiftly and thoroughly, and after a careful assessment, it has been determined that there is no longer a credible threat to the safety of our cherished Jewish institutions.”

    “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings. If you observe any suspicious activity, please contact the police immediately. Let us stand together in the face of hatred and work collectively to reduce the temperature of discrimination in Canada,” Nagus concluded.

