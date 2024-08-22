Summer heat on the way as we inch closer to the weekend

Thursday starts off with temperatures below normal but conditions will be "gorgeous," according to CTV News London Meteorologist. Julie Atchison.

"Lots of sunshine will carry us into the afternoon with a forecast high of 23 C," she said.

Towards the end of the weekend and into early next week, Atchison said, "We are getting right back into the heat and humidity... summer is not ready to let go just yet. The last week of August delivers with some heat and humidity."

The normal high for this time of year is around 25 C and the low around 14 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 24. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low 10.

Friday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Sunday: Sunny. High 28.

Monday: Sunny. High 28.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.