Ontario Green Party touts its platform as the green economy in London and region grows
Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner was touring sites throughout southwestern Ontario on Thursday.
Schreiner, who currently holds a seat in the Ontario legislature along with one other elected Green Party member, visited Lambton, St. Thomas, and London.
In St. Thomas, Schreiner toured one of the Railway City's newest Green manufacturers.
"I'm very excited to see the growth we're seeing in St. Thomas, and we're seeing the kind of growth that Ontario Greens have been calling for, for a long time," said Schreiner in an interview with CTV News London. "We're also seeing electric vehicle expansion in the region."
However, Schreiner was critical of the Ford government's approach to green energy and wondered if their approach will aid the burgeoning electric vehicle industry that southwestern Ontario is poised to rely on.
"There's some concern about a slowdown in the electric vehicle market. And I think part of it is [that] the Ford government got rid of the rebates to help people afford electric vehicles, and they haven't expanded the charging infrastructure we need in Ontario to fully electrify our transportation system."
Schreiner confirmed his party is looking to make inroads in the London region, as talk of an early provincial election call persists.
"We're going to continue to grow here in southwestern Ontario," he predicted. " I think part of it is we have the best platform when it comes to supporting Ontario food and farmers also when it comes to addressing the housing affordability crisis, and when it comes to ensuring that our economy is ready to succeed in these high-growth industries as we make the green transition."
