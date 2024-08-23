Mask, cash and airsoft gun found during arrest in Sarnia

Police in Sarnia are hoping the public may have more information after officers found several items during a recent arrest.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to Rainbow Park and during a search unrelated to the initial call, police found a man slumped over in a chair.

The person was initially unresponsive and in apparent medical distress.

Police said the man was in possession of mace (a prohibited weapon), a mask and an airsoft gun, crystal methamphetamine and $420 in counterfeit Canadian cash, and police said identical counterfeit currency was used to defraud a local business on Aug. 14.

The man also gave a false name to officers — once his true identity was confirmed, police learned the 23 year old was also facing charges, including robbery, in York Region.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sarnia police at (519)-344-8861 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).