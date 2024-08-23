London Police Services Board announces new executive director

The London Police Services Board (LPSB) has announced its new executive director.

Stephanie Johanssen has been named to the role after what the board described as an "extensive search."

“I am deeply honoured to join the London Police Service Board at such a pivotal time in police governance when transparency, accountability and collaboration are at the forefront of decision-making," said Johanssen. "I will apply these principles as I work to enhance community relations, improve board accessibility, and support the sworn and civilian members of the LPS in fulfilling their duty of serving the public."

As the former executive director of the Vancouver Police Board, Johanssen will be responsible for assisting the board with continuing to deliver better policing services for the City of London.

“Ms. Johanssen brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and skill to the role of executive director of the London Police Service Board. As the board continues in our commitment to deliver more effective and responsive policing for the City of London, Ms. Johanssen’s insight, background and experience will be invaluable," said Ali Chahbar, chair of the LPSB.