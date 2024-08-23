Census data shows London's newcomers demonstrate outstanding entrepreneurship

London boasts the highest rate of immigrant entrepreneurship in Ontario.

That’s according to recent data from statistics Canada – which indicates that London’s immigrant population age 25-64 boasts a 19.5 per cent self-employment rate.

London even beat out census metropolitan areas that you would expect to dominate in this field, including Toronto, Hamilton and Windsor.

The high self-employment in new Canadians in the London area leaves the 12.7 per cent seen in non-immigrant minority populations in the dust, demonstrating the entrepreneurial spirit brought to our community by newcomers, and the life that they inject into London's business scene.

(Source: London-Middlesex Immigration Partnership)

One such business is London’s own Skilled Accents. Spearheaded by Kay Habib, who arrived in Canada in 2006, Skilled Accents creates decorative pillows, and employs nine Syrian and Iraqi refugee women – with many of their products being made with recycled and repurposed textiles.

Kay Habib, owner of London's Skilled Accents (Source: Skilled Accents)

Habib is one of many immigrants that make up London’s entrepreneurial immigrant community, with a wide range of backgrounds from South Asian, to Japanese.

The explosion of entrepreneurial spirit in those that choose to call London their new home shows no sign of slowing down – with a continued influx of newcomers, London looks to see their diverse and innovative businesses continue to shake up the scene.