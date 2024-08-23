Residents evacuated via aerial truck after London apartment fire

A small kitchen fire on Kipps Lane on Friday afternoon saw one person in hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation symptoms.

London Fire Department (LFD) said that some residents were evacuated by an aerial truck on their exterior balcony.

The fire was extinguished, however the LFD did issue a reminder to keep doors closed to prevent smoke from entering apartments.

It also recommended sheltering in place if smoke is encountered in a residential apartment building.