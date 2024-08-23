LONDON
London

    • Residents evacuated via aerial truck after London apartment fire

    (Source: London Fire Department) (Source: London Fire Department)
    Share

    A small kitchen fire on Kipps Lane on Friday afternoon saw one person in hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation symptoms.

    London Fire Department (LFD) said that some residents were evacuated by an aerial truck on their exterior balcony.

    The fire was extinguished, however the LFD did issue a reminder to keep doors closed to prevent smoke from entering apartments.

    It also recommended sheltering in place if smoke is encountered in a residential apartment building.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News