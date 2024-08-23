Residents evacuated via aerial truck after London apartment fire
A small kitchen fire on Kipps Lane on Friday afternoon saw one person in hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation symptoms.
London Fire Department (LFD) said that some residents were evacuated by an aerial truck on their exterior balcony.
The fire was extinguished, however the LFD did issue a reminder to keep doors closed to prevent smoke from entering apartments.
It also recommended sheltering in place if smoke is encountered in a residential apartment building.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING An attack at a festival in a German city kills 3 people and wounds at least 5 seriously
An attacker with a knife killed three people and seriously wounded at least five late on Friday at a festival in the western German city of Solingen, authorities said.
Right to enjoy property doesn't trump freedom of expression: 'Freedom Convoy' defence
In a contest between the Charter-protected freedom of expression and Ottawa residents' right to the enjoyment of their property, there is no contest, the lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich argued Friday.
Rail workers pushing back hard against federal government move to get them back to work
Rail workers pushed back hard Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a new strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when freight traffic will fully resume.
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he's suspending his presidential bid and backing Donald Trump
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent campaign for president Friday and endorsed Donald Trump, a late-stage shakeup of the presidential race that could give the former president a modest boost from Kennedy’s supporters.
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
Judge rules Breonna Taylor's boyfriend caused her death, dismisses some charges against ex-officers
A federal judge has thrown out major felony charges against two former Louisville officers accused of falsifying a warrant that led police to Breonna Taylor's door before they fatally shot her.
Vision loss, high cholesterol among growing list of risk factors for dementia, review says
Vision loss and high cholesterol are two of the newest risk factors that have been identified as early indicators of dementia, a leading medical journal has found.
Murder conviction overturned, new trial ordered in Vancouver killing
British Columbia's highest court has thrown out a first-degree murder conviction and ordered a new trial in the killing of a senior on the doorstep of his East Vancouver home.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.