    • Missing bull seeks return home

    A bull at large on Belmont Road near Ferguson Line on Elgin County was corralled and transported to a local farm by OPP. (Source: OPP/X) A bull at large on Belmont Road near Ferguson Line on Elgin County was corralled and transported to a local farm by OPP. (Source: OPP/X)
    Are you missing a bull, or know someone who might be?

    Elgin County OPP officers responded to a bull at large on Belmont Road near Ferguson Line around 7 p.m. on Aug. 17.

    Police said the bull was safely corralled, transported, and has been cared for at a nearby farm.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Elgin OPP to arrange his return home.

