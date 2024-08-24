Make the most of your the end of summer - here's what area beaches will be like this weekend

If you have your eyes on the sand and sun this last summer weekend, you have a wealth of options! Nearly every beach in the area is open for swimming, and the temperatures are looking extremely promising.

While this list of beaches is not all encompassing, you should not go swimming if the region has experienced significant rainfall in the past 24 to 48 hours – bacteria levels are typically elevated following heavy rain.

Local public health authorities regularly test popular swimming locations to ensure that they’re safe for recreation. Tests look for E. coli bacteria, which can cause health concerns if ingested, and which is typically higher following heavy rainfall.

It's always safest to check your local public health agency before swimming and follow all posted guidelines.

Here’s a brief overview of beaches in the region heading into this weekend

Grey Bruce

Station Beach, Kincardine – Safe to swim (as of August 21)

Lambton

Canatara, Sarnia - Safe to swim (as of August 23)

Pinery, Grand Bend – Warning signs posted (as of August 23)

Grand Bend North Beach - Safe to swim (as of August 23)

Grand Bend South Beach – Safe to swim (as of August 23)

Huron

Goderich Beaches – Safe to swim (as of August 21)

St. Joseph’s Beach - Safe to swim (as of August 21)

Ashfield Township Park - Safe to swim (as of August 21)

Bayfield - Safe to swim (as of August 21)

Southwest Public Health