Sarnia Police searching for missing 51-year-old man

The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) is searching for a missing 51-year-old man.

Jason Tulloch was last seen in Sarnia in the area of Eastlawn Avenue and Vroom Avenue.

Tulloch is described as a white man, around six feet tall, has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police believe he is wearing dark pants and a white shirt, but no more details surrounding the clothes he was wearing are available.

Anyone who sees Tulloch is asked to call the SPS at 519-344-8861, extension 0.