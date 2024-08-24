LONDON
London

    • Sarnia Police searching for missing 51-year-old man

    Jason Tulloch. (Source: Sarnia Police Service/X) Jason Tulloch. (Source: Sarnia Police Service/X)
    Share

    The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) is searching for a missing 51-year-old man.

    Jason Tulloch was last seen in Sarnia in the area of Eastlawn Avenue and Vroom Avenue.

    Tulloch is described as a white man, around six feet tall, has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

    Police believe he is wearing dark pants and a white shirt, but no more details surrounding the clothes he was wearing are available.

    Anyone who sees Tulloch is asked to call the SPS at 519-344-8861, extension 0.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Astronauts stuck in space to return home early next year: NASA

    Two NASA astronauts who flew to the International Space Station in June aboard Boeing's faulty Starliner capsule will need to return to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle early next year, NASA officials said on Saturday, deeming issues with Starliner's propulsion system too risky to carry its first crew home as planned.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News