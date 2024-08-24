London Brewery packed as Home County Music Festival returns for one-day event

It may not exactly look the same, but the Home County Music and Art Festival (HCMAF) is back.

Hundreds of people packed the London Brewing Co-operative for the one-day event.

“I was pleasantly surprised that a lot of the people that started coming in when the gates opened at 12 p.m. were all the older Home County faithful,” said Darrin J. Addison, artistic advisor for the Home County Folk League (HCFL)

In October 2023, the HFCL announced the cancellation of the annual HCMAF. Months later, the HCFL and London Brewing collaborated to create a different version of the festival with craft vendors and food trucks.

“I don't want to call it a mini version of the festival, but we've certainly tried to infuse some of the spirit of the festival into this event,” said Addison.

Darrin Addison, artistic advisor for the Home County Folk League listens to music during the Home County Music and Art Festival in London, Ont. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

Ten musicians performed on a pair of stages for the event, which was admission by donation.

“You see in the energy that these people love their Home County,” said Amanda Lynn Stubley, lead singer and banjo player for the Heartaches.

“As we hit the stage, you could feel it right away. Sometimes you have to pivot and they're working on new ways to do things. I think that's healthy as things change and grow”.

Among those in attendance was Katherine Krige, who said she has been attending Home County since her “kids were in a stroller”.

“I love to support small businesses and I love to support artists,” said Krige.

“These are all local musicians, and it’s fantastic because it's close to my heart”.

Marty Kolls (left) sings as Jadea Kelly and Evangeline Gentle look on during the Home County Music and Art Festival in London, Ont. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

This festival was in jeopardy, but thanks to hard work and partnerships, the organizing committee has been feeling “a lot of hope”.

“I think one of the important things to do is to keep the Home County brand alive in people's minds,” said Addison.

The future remains up in the air.

“I don't want to speculate whether it's Victoria Park or some other location,” said Addison.

“A full weekend festival is maybe a few years away, but we're looking at all kinds of different options, maybe a series of smaller events throughout the year rather than just one big, large event.”

No matter the future, the organizers, artists and patrons were just happy to have Home County back.