Heat warning in effect for the region

A heat warning is in effect for southern Ontario.

It stretches from Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent through Lambton, London and Middlesex County.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be near 31 C, while minimum temperatures are expected to be near 20 C. Humidex values will be in the high 30s to low 40s.

Cooler temperatures are expected Tuesday night.

Here’s a look at the forecast

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 31. Humidex 40. UV index 8 or very high.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Thursday: Sunny. High 25.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Saturday: Sunny. High 25.