Heat warning in effect for the region
A heat warning is in effect for southern Ontario.
It stretches from Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent through Lambton, London and Middlesex County.
Maximum temperatures are expected to be near 31 C, while minimum temperatures are expected to be near 20 C. Humidex values will be in the high 30s to low 40s.
Cooler temperatures are expected Tuesday night.
Here’s a look at the forecast
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 31. Humidex 40. UV index 8 or very high.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 7 or high.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.
Thursday: Sunny. High 25.
Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
Saturday: Sunny. High 25.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Things a cybersecurity expert says they would never do
How can you protect your personal information and privacy? CTVNews.ca spoke to a cybersecurity expert on how to better safeguard against the evolving landscape of cyber threats.
Ice cave collapse in Iceland kills 1 tourist, and 2 are still missing
Icelandic authorities searched Monday for two tourists missing since an ice cave partially collapsed the previous afternoon, killing one person and injuring another.
Toronto police release new photo of man wanted for murder in deaths of two relatives
Toronto police have released a new photo of a 33-year-old man they are seeking in connection with the deaths of his two female relatives.
Russian overnight attack involved over 100 missiles and about 100 drones, Ukraine's president says
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday condemned Russia's overnight and early morning barrage on his country as 'vile' and said it involved over 100 missiles of various types and about 100 'Shahed' drones.
High mosquito-borne encephalitis risk prompts Massachusetts town to close parks, fields at night
A Massachusetts town has closed its municipal parks and fields to nighttime visitors amid a heightened risk of a potentially deadly type of mosquito-borne encephalitis, according to town officials.
CN, CPKC to resume railway service Monday as work stoppage ends
Traffic at Canada's two largest railways is slated to resume today as a rail work stoppage comes to an end following a Saturday decision from the federal labour board.
Rising workplace stress levels make way for new job description: the 'burnout coach'
'Burnout coaches' and 'burnout recovery specialists' are increasingly popping up across Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Australia and Europe.
3 people stabbed during London's Notting Hill Carnival, police say
Three people were stabbed during the first day of the Notting Hill Carnival, Europe's biggest street festival, with a 32-year-old woman suffering "life-threatening" injuries, London's Metropolitan Police Service said.
Immigration, housing to headline cabinet retreat in Halifax Monday
Housing and immigration will take centre stage today as the federal cabinet retreat in Halifax moves into its first full day of meetings.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating sexual assault and attempted abduction in Waterloo
Police said at around 2 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the area of King Street South and Union Street East when she was approached by an unknown man.
-
Regional police investigating attempted abduction in Ayr
According to police, a woman was jogging in the area of Brant Waterloo Road and Ayr Road North around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when an unknown vehicle approached her.
-
3 children, 1 woman suffer injuries following collision in Kitchener
At around 6 p.m. Saturday, emergency services responded to multiple reports of a KIA SUV colliding with a hydro pole near Ottawa Street South and Homer Watson Boulevard.
Windsor
-
Fatal hit and run reported from Walpole Island
Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Lambton OPP and Walpole Island police and emergency services were called to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
-
Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Driver charged following serious multi-vehicle collision
A 27-year-old driver is facing charges following a multi-vehicle collision that left one person seriously injured.
Barrie
-
Clothes dryer malfunction causes house fire
A clothing dryer malfunction was deemed the cause of a fire in Owen Sound on Sunday afternoon.
-
Armed robbery at Gravenhurst gas station
OPP were summoned to a service station on Highway 11 Saturday.
-
Busby Centre thanks community for support after 31 years of operation
The Busby Centre held a community barbecue to thank the community for its continued support.
Northern Ontario
-
Feds seek to convert dozens of government properties for affordable housing
The federal government has added 56 properties to a new public lands bank of locations that are suitable for long-term leases so developers can build housing, a move the Housing Minister says will help boost the supply of homes Canadians can afford.
-
Traffic violation leads to additional charges: OPP
A driver and passenger stopped in North Bay, Ont., last week are facing several alcohol and cannabis-related charges.
-
Watch for kids, buses and don't 'overshare': OPP
It is that time of year once again when children are heading back to school and numerous big yellow vehicles will return to the road. To that end, police in northeastern Ontario are reminding both parents and drivers to be safe.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa police investigating west end homicide
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman inside a home on Sunday evening.
-
Federal government looking to turn these 22 Ottawa properties into housing
The Canada Public Land Bank, launched on Sunday, features 56 federal properties across Canada, including 22 in the city of Ottawa, that have been identified as being able to support housing.
-
O-Train off peak service drops to every 10 minutes on Monday: Here's what you need to know
The O-Train will be running less frequently during off-peak hours starting on Monday, as OC Transpo adjusts service on the light-rail transit line to meet customer demand and travel patterns.
Toronto
-
GO Transit operations impacted by railway dispute to resume this morning: Metrolinx
Thousands of Ontario riders will return to their normal commute this morning as a train line and station are set to resume service with the work stoppage by Canada's two major railways coming to an end.
-
E-bike cyclist hospitalized following collision near Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods
A cyclist has been taken to hospital in serious condition following a collision in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood overnight.
-
Man seriously injured after reported shooting in Etobicoke
A man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a reported shooting in Etobicoke overnight.
Montreal
-
Trucker arrested after alleged assault of woman in apparent road rage incident on Ils-aux-Tourtes Bridge
Provincial police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of assaulting a woman during heavy traffic on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge this week.
-
Montreal business targeted by arson for second time in 4 days
A business in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough has been the target of an alleged arson attack for the second time in four days.
-
Montreal family wants answers after being shot during police operation
A family from Dollard-des-Ormeaux in Montreal's West Island says they deserve answers after two of their family members were shot during a police operation.
Atlantic
-
Immigration, housing to headline cabinet retreat in Halifax Monday
Housing and immigration will take centre stage today as the federal cabinet retreat in Halifax moves into its first full day of meetings.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating human remains found in LaHave River
Lunenburg District RCMP is investigating after human remains were discovered in the LaHave River, Thursday according to a news release.
-
CN, CPKC to resume railway service Monday as work stoppage ends
Traffic at Canada's two largest railways is slated to resume today as a rail work stoppage comes to an end following a Saturday decision from the federal labour board.
Winnipeg
-
Canadian band Arkells asks for illegal drone footage captured at Winnipeg concert
The Arkells are knocking at the door of the Winnipeg Police Service, asking for drone footage captured during a performance Friday night.
-
Parts of southwestern Manitoba ravaged by severe thunderstorm
People living in southwestern parts of the province are assessing damage this morning after an intense storm system passed through overnight.
-
Manitoba staples marking milestone anniversaries
Two Manitoban snacking staples – Old Dutch Ltd. and Mordens’ are celebrating a combined 135 years in business in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
First-year University of Calgary students feel the squeeze of student housing shortage
Sunday was a move-in day with a twist for some University of Calgary students, namely that there wasn’t anywhere for them to move in to.
-
Alberta premier, cabinet ministers issue joint statement supporting binding arbitration in rail worker strike
Alberta’s premier and several cabinet ministers issued a statement Sunday morning in support of a move to implement binding arbitration to help resolve the rail workers’ strike, while the Teamsters union said on social media that they would comply with the order.
-
1 dead in motorcycle collision on Macleod Trail
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night, police confirmed Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Downpour in Jasper National Park slows fires, but comes with warning
Parks Canada says a weekend drenching of rain on parts of Jasper National Park is doing a lot to quell fire activity, but the wet weather also comes with a warning.
-
Woman killed while crossing Ellerslie Rd. in southeast Edmonton
A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Ellerslie Road in southeast Edmonton on Saturday night.
-
Rising workplace stress levels make way for new job description: the 'burnout coach'
'Burnout coaches' and 'burnout recovery specialists' are increasingly popping up across Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Australia and Europe.
Vancouver
-
Surrey woman says she and her dog were attacked by off-leash dog in apartment hallway
A woman in Surrey is speaking out after she says a large off-leash dog attacked her and her dog in a common hallway in their Cloverdale apartment building.
-
Tree falls on Vancouver house after heavy rain
A large tree fell onto a house in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Saturday morning after a night of heavy rain in the city.
-
U.S., Canadian activists meet up to protest Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
A group of Americans known for their opposition to nuclear weapons, and military spending in general, brought a sailboat into Burrard Inlet where they met up with local paddlers for a protest on the water in front of the Trans Mountain Pipeline at its terminus in Burnaby on Sunday morning.