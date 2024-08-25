CAMI Ingersoll workers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike if executive and GM cannot come to a deal
It is contract time for CAMI Ingersoll employees and members have overwhelmingly voted to strike if General Motors doesn’t meet their demands.
Sunday at Centennial Hall, Unifor members voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action, if necessary.
“Our biggest thing is job security as working two weeks on and two weeks off, it's killed our membership,” said Mike Van Boekel, plant chair at GM CAMI.
Since the last contract started three years ago, members still have not found full time employment. Workers continue to work for two weeks and rotate two weeks off.
“It's been really tough,” added Van Boekel.
“It has really hurt families, hurts the community and we need them to step up to figure out a way to get everybody working full time.”
GM CAMI plant chair Mike Van Boekel speaks to CTV London at Centennial Hall in London, Ont. on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2024. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)
CAMI employee, Juli Franklin, described the last few years as “a wild ride of ups and downs”.
“You're either working or not working and needing to get additional money somehow,” said Franklin.
“Everybody's trying to find side jobs on their off time.”
This contract is going to be huge for the plant’s junior members. With CAMI teetering on one shift for three years now, they are very nervous, despite GM’s $2 billion investment in the plant.
“We're waiting for GM to make a decision,” said Van Boekel.
“If we're going to go to one shift, unfortunately, we're probably going to lose at least 300 people. If we can figure a way out of this, we can get everybody back to work”.
By law, the Unifor executive is required to run a strike mandate vote 30 days before ratification.
If the board and GM come to an agreement on a contract, it will be Sept. 22. So Sunday, employees gathered to hold a strike mandate vote to give permission to strike if necessary.
“We’ve already started talks and we're going to the hotel another week and hopefully hammer out a deal and get a tentative agreement by Sept. 22,” said Van Boekel.
During negotiations, they will be exploring options to get two consistent shifts back in operation.
CAMI employees put their strike mandate ballot into the box at Centennial Hall in London, Ont. on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2024. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)
“We could try and get the stamping shop running again, as they’ve been down for three years,” said Van Boekel.
“We could slow the lines down and just spread our work that we have over two lines and slow down a little bit. We could offer incentives for people to retire if they want to leave GM, just to shrink our workforce, but just get enough so we can either run two shifts or bring work in. We could shrink wrap our own vehicles, there's a lot of different options.”
All of those options are in search of getting members back to full-time employment.
“Times are tough,” said Franklin.
“The economy has changed so much, and even just mentally to be back at work steady would be amazing for everybody.”
If the Unifor Local 88 board can get a contract done, members will return on Sept. 22 for a ratification vote on the deal.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gun seized from man at festival in Hamilton, preventing 'tragedy': police
Hamilton police say officers arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly brought a handgun at a festival in Hamilton where many gathered, including children, Saturday night, preventing a 'tragedy.'
'This is our livelihood': Commercial dog walkers banned from Toronto park
A group of commercial dog walkers are voicing their frustration with a new policy that bans them from operating at a downtown Toronto dog park, saying their livelihoods are at stake.
Downpour in Jasper National Park slows fires, but comes with warning
Parks Canada says a weekend drenching of rain on parts of Jasper National Park is doing a lot to quell fire activity, but the wet weather also comes with a warning.
Security robots are starting to join the ranks of human guards. Here's what we know
From New York to Hawaii, people can spot security robots equipped with a suite of sensors patrolling the perimeters of some residential communities and apartment buildings.
OPINION The dark side of frugality: When saving becomes an obsession
Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.
What a Kamala Harris presidency means for Canada
They say a week is a lifetime in politics, but wow — what a month. Leaving the RNC in Milwaukee just weeks ago, it felt like the U.S. election was Donald Trump's to lose. After the last four days in Chicago, I don’t think anyone can say what will happen with any certainty.
Trump would veto legislation establishing a federal abortion ban, Vance says
Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance says Donald Trump would not support a national abortion ban if elected president and would veto such legislation if it landed on his desk.
Hurricane Hone sweeps past Hawaii, dumping enough rain to ease wildfire fears
Hurricane Hone passed just south of Hawaii on Sunday, dumping so much rain that the National Weather Service called off its red flag warnings that strong winds could lead to wildfires on the drier sides of the islands.
What the two Boeing Starliner astronauts will do in space until 2025
When astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore left Earth for International Space Station nearly three months ago, they ditched their bags for a key piece of equipment. Helming the inaugural crewed flight test of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, they departed without their own toiletries and other personal comforts — expecting to return to Earth within a week or so.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.