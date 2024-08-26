LONDON
London

    • Provincial funds to build more homes in London

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks in London, Ont. on Aug. 26, 2024. (CTV News file image) Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks in London, Ont. on Aug. 26, 2024. (CTV News file image)
    London is getting a $23-million investment from the province to help with new-home construction.

    Speaking in London on Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced the funds that are expected to enable the construction of 17,576 new homes in the city.

    The funding will be delivered through the first round of investments under the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund, which includes $970 million to help municipalities develop, repair, rehabilitate and expand drinking water, wastewater and storm water infrastructure.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

