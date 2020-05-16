ST. THOMAS, ON -- St. Thomas Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Sunset Drive near the intersection of Wilson Avenue.

Police say, early investigation indicates that an SUV travelling southbound on Sunset drive crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 60-year-old male from the Courtright area was transported to the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital where he succumb to his injuries. His passenger, a twenty two year old female was also transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a fifty nine year old St. Thomas woman was also taken to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital with injuries.

Sunset Drive from Elm Street to Shaw Valley Drive is closed to traffic in both direction. Expect delays in the area for several hours as police continue to investigate.