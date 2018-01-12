

There was a large crowd Friday morning at city hall as London Mayor Matt Brown apologized to the LGBTQ community for a council decision made in 1995.

Dianne Haskett, mayor from 1994 to 2000, refused to issue a gay pride proclamation in 1995 and the council voted in agreement.

Haskett said at the time that there was a policy to decline controversial proclamations.

Brown called the 1995 decision “shameful.”

The Homophile Association of London (HALO) filed a Human Rights Complaint. Haskett and the City of London were found to have discriminated against HALO. They were each fined $5,000.

Brown said in talking to members of the LGBT+ community and former city councillors, it was felt an apology should be issued.

Haskett had previously said no comment when reached earlier this month by CTV News.