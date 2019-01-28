

Sean Irvine, CTV London





Strathroy-Cardoc police say an internet-based fake phone call sparked real fears a family was in jeopardy.

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday evening a call was received from a male alerting police of a serious situation.

“He had caused harm to his family, his wife and his children, and he said he was in a residence with a weapon,” Const. Mark Thuss told CTV London.

The call sparked an immediate level one response from the force, which sends all officers to the scene. In addition, OPP were alerted to have their tactical response team ready.

But when Strathroy-Caradoc officers arrived at the address they quickly became suspicious.

It turned out to be a business in the area of Front and Head streets.

Still the address was searched, and the business owner’s personal home was visited.

It took an hour to confirm the call was a hoax, and that likely, the police service was the victim of ‘swatting.’

Swatting occurs when a person uses online information and masks a VPN (virtual private network).

They then contact emergency services and advise of an incident which would result in a response from a police SWAT team.

Strathroy police are now investigating leads in California and Montreal in regards to the incident.

