Knights open 2024/25 season in home-and-home series with Flint

    The London Knights will begin defence of the Ontario Hockey League championship at home on Sept. 27 against Flint.

    The Knights followed the OHL title with a runner-up performance at the Memorial Cup, held in Saginaw, MI.

    The full OHL schedule will be released on Monday, but London's second game will be in Flint on Sept. 28 for the Firebird's home opener.

    Of note from last season, London Knights forward Easton Cowan was named the Red Tilson Trophy winner as the OHL's Most Outstanding Player.

    The Mount Brydges, Ont. native recorded a franchise record 36-game point streak during the 2023-2024 season.

