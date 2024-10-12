Western Mustangs cruise past Varsity Blues ahead of regular season finale next week
The Mustangs made quick work of Toronto in a rare Friday night OUA Football game.
Western jumped out to a 41-0 lead at the half and cruised to a 61-6 win on the road.
“I was happy we had the opportunity to get plenty of guys into the game and I thought defensively that our kids played well tonight," Mustangs Head Coach, Greg Marshall, said after the game.
“We had a short week to prepare for this one, they had two weeks to prepare for us, but we didn't take them lightly because they're a good team and we needed to be prepped for them.”
Western sits at 6-1, and while a first-round bye is not available, they would like to finish at the second seed if they can win next weekend.
After losing to Laurier earlier this year, the Mustangs have bounced back. They had 443 yards of offence and scored seven touchdowns Friday.
"We have four really good receivers in our starting unit and even our backups are really good so I was definitely trying to get the ball in their hands as much as I can," said Mustangs quarterback, Evan Hillock, who threw for three touchdowns in the win.
Western now returns home for the season finale next Saturday against the Windsor Lancers.
"The playoffs can be a long journey, especially since it looks like we won't have the first-round bye this year,” said Marshall.
“Hopefully it's a long run for us and we're going to treat next week's game just like it's a playoff game.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Report says at least 55 children died or disappeared at B.C. residential school
A British Columbia First Nation says at least 55 children died or disappeared while attending a residential school near Williams Lake, more than triple the number recorded for the institution in the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation memorial register.
A vehicle dropping off a shooting victim struck 3 nurses, critically wounding 1
A vehicle fleeing a Philadelphia hospital after dropping off a gunshot victim early Saturday struck three nurses who were trying to treat the patient, injuring one critically, authorities said.
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
Murder charges for two men in connection with Old Montreal fire
Two young men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal fire in Old Montreal that killed Léonor Geraudie, 43, and her daughter Vérane Reynaud-Geraudie on Oct. 4.
Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water
A woman from Montreal's South Shore appeared in court on Friday on charges of aggravated assault after allegedly scalding a 10-year-old boy with boiling water more than one week ago.
Possible Listeria contamination leads to the recall of Rana brand sauce: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Rana brand Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken and Mushroom sauce, citing possible Listeria contamination.
5 things not to say to a grieving friend
It’s almost impossible to know what to say to someone in the throes of grief. We all want to say something comforting. Very few of us know what that is.
Study finds too many Quebec seniors being overprescribed inappropriate medications
A Montreal study found that many seniors are being overprescribed inappropriate medications.
Bloc won't hold Liberals 'hostage' over seniors' benefits: cabinet minister
Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says the Liberals will not be 'held hostage' by the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand Old Age Security to more seniors.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.