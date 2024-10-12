Western Mustangs cruise past Varsity Blues ahead of regular season finale next week

The Mustangs made quick work of Toronto in a rare Friday night OUA Football game.

Western jumped out to a 41-0 lead at the half and cruised to a 61-6 win on the road.

“I was happy we had the opportunity to get plenty of guys into the game and I thought defensively that our kids played well tonight," Mustangs Head Coach, Greg Marshall, said after the game.

“We had a short week to prepare for this one, they had two weeks to prepare for us, but we didn't take them lightly because they're a good team and we needed to be prepped for them.”

Western sits at 6-1, and while a first-round bye is not available, they would like to finish at the second seed if they can win next weekend.

After losing to Laurier earlier this year, the Mustangs have bounced back. They had 443 yards of offence and scored seven touchdowns Friday.

"We have four really good receivers in our starting unit and even our backups are really good so I was definitely trying to get the ball in their hands as much as I can," said Mustangs quarterback, Evan Hillock, who threw for three touchdowns in the win.

Western now returns home for the season finale next Saturday against the Windsor Lancers.

"The playoffs can be a long journey, especially since it looks like we won't have the first-round bye this year,” said Marshall.

“Hopefully it's a long run for us and we're going to treat next week's game just like it's a playoff game.”