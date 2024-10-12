CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Each story can also be read through the links below.
- London police investigate stabbing at Oakridge Secondary School
- Judge acquits two remaining defendants after death of third suspect and key witness
- St. Thomas Police investigating fire on CN Rail property as arson
- Western University and striking union workers reach tentative collective agreement
- Business owners and commuters express frustration with state of Wellington construction
- Costs rising to repair downtown London monument
- LTC officials admit city’s bus system is struggling with delays
- Bylaw officials say several rideshare drivers removed from platform for failing safety inspection
- London’s police chief presents update to council committee
- Boys and Girls Club launches annual “Koats for Kids” campaign
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
Bloc won't hold Liberals 'hostage' over seniors' benefits: cabinet minister
Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says the Liberals will not be 'held hostage' by the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand Old Age Security to more seniors.
Government spending on flights for Canadians fleeing the Middle East unpopular, Nanos survey finds
Amid escalating violence in the Middle East, a majority of surveyed Canadians say they don't believe the costs associated with Canadians fleeing the region should be funded solely by the government.
It's not just Fat Bear Week in Alaska. Trail cameras are also capturing wolves, moose and more
Millions of people worldwide tuned in for a remote Alaska national park’s “Fat Bear Week” celebration this month, as captivating livestream camera footage caught the chubby predators chomping on salmon and fattening up for the winter.
What's behind the northern lights that dazzled the sky farther south than normal
Another in a series of unusually strong solar storms hitting Earth produced stunning skies full of pinks, purples, greens and blues farther south than normal, including into parts of Germany, the United Kingdom, New England and New York City.
How psilocybin, the psychedelic in mushrooms, may rewire the brain to ease depression, anxiety and more
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin, given in a therapeutic setting, can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, which typically does not respond to traditional antidepressants.
Children and adults transported to a Pennsylvania hospital after ingesting 'toxic mushrooms'
Children and adults were transported to a hospital in Pennsylvania Friday night after being sickened by mushrooms, authorities said.
Excerpts from Russian opposition leader Navalny's memoir show he knew he would die in prison
Excerpts of a memoir written by late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny revealed he believed he would die in prison.
When Europe's railroad dining cars were the height of luxury
The Orient Express' opulent passenger experience was later immortalized in popular culture by authors like Graham Greene and Agatha Christie. But dining on the move was very much a triumph of logistics and engineering.
