Here’s where London Transit buses are experiencing the worst delays
Passengers are waiting longer for London Transit buses to arrive, and routes are taking more time to travel.
Significant challenges with schedule adherence have London Transit officials asking bus riders to have patience as the service faces a confluence of challenges beyond its control.
“It's nowhere near where we would like it to be,” admitted London Transit General Manager Kelly Paleczny. “I can assure you we're certainly doing everything we can to make improvements.”
A heatmap prepared by London Transit shows that late arrivals in mid-September were worst in Downtown London, around Western University, and at Argyle Mall.
Paleczny explained that slower travel times are the result of road construction, traffic congestion, and the labour strike at Western University preventing the use of bus stops on campus, as London Transit does not cross picket lines.
Heat map prepared by London Transit shows areas where late arrivals are were most common in mid-September 2024 (Source: London Transit)
She added that new buses intended to be on the road in September still haven’t arrived from the manufacturer, and a shortage of mechanics to service additional ‘tripper buses’ means less ability to mitigate detours and crowding.
“We've got a reduced manpower pool maintaining busses that we had hoped to retire [from the road] six months ago,” she explained. “So, it [has] a compounding effect. Having said all that, I will say that our Fleet and Facilities Department has done a phenomenal job.”
The road construction project having the greatest impact is the construction of three Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.
Although, once completed, the bus-only BRT lanes connecting the south, east, and central parts of the city should improve schedule adherence.
Passengers say the delays have become unavoidable.
“I’ve experienced a lot of delays. Every time we take the bus we don't know when it's going to come,” said David Cyr as he waited outside Argyle Mall.
Paleczny said there has been some improvement since early September and she suggests passengers use the most reliable arrival time and detour information available on their website.
“We'll probably have really good schedule adherence in January and February when most of those construction projects are wrapped up and we're back to traveling on our normal routing,” predicted Paleczny.
London Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
video
video Why are there cars in the Detroit River?
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates: Hurricane Milton leaves path of destruction in Florida
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
U.S. Republicans condemn hurricane conspiracy theories spread by their own party
As U.S. officials struggle to push back against misinformation about natural disasters hitting the country, at least three congressional Republicans condemned conspiracy theories repeated by fellow members of their party.
Hurricane Milton plows across Florida, pounding cities and whipping up tornadoes. At least 4 dead
Hurricane Milton barreled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, pounding cities with ferocious winds and rain, and whipping up a barrage of tornadoes. It caused at least four deaths and compounded the misery wrought by Helene while sparing Tampa a direct hit.
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
opinion Melania Trump reveals surprising pen pal friendship with King Charles III
In her column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about the pen friendship we didn't see coming, between Melania Trump, the former first lady of the United States, and King Charles III.
Twin boys born conjoined celebrate 1st birthday after separation surgery
Twin brothers who were born conjoined recently celebrated their first birthday after undergoing successful separation surgery.
Company must refund $1-million deposit after failing to complete West Vancouver home on time, court rules
A West Vancouver company has been ordered to repay a homebuyer's $1-million deposit after it failed to complete construction on the property in time.
Women say they were kicked off of Spirit Airlines flight for what they were wearing
Two Orange County women are speaking out after they say they were kicked off of a Spirit Airlines flight because of what they were wearing.
WATCH Lightning flashes seen from space as Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida
Timelapse video of satellite imagery shows an impressive number of lightning flashes over Florida as Category 3 Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.