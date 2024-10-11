LONDON
London

    • Striking Western workers vote in favour of new agreement, campus roadways reopened

    CUPE 2361 striking workers on the picket line at Western Road and Sarnia Road in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News) CUPE 2361 striking workers on the picket line at Western Road and Sarnia Road in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News)
    Share

    Striking union workers at Western University have voted in favour of their new contract.

    CUPE 2361 held its vote Friday, passing the contract that was hammered out on Wednesday.

    So far, neither side has revealed any details on the agreement.

    Talks initially broke down at the end of August, leading to 330 support workers taking job action.

    The union represents landscapers, caretakers, and trades workers.

    The school's Board of Governors will have to ratify the contract as well.

    In a statement to CTV News, Western officials said, “Following ratification by CUPE 2361 [Friday], the University will take the agreement to the Board of Governors for a ratification vote next week. Updates are shared with the community through our Contract Negotiations website.”

    Western has also announced they've re-opened all campus roadways as of Friday. London Transit buses will also return to normal routes through campus.

    Employees are expected back to work on Oct. 17.

      

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce

    U.S. planemaker Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, or 10 per cent of its global workforce, delay first delivery of its 777X jet by a year and announced substantial new losses in its defence business as a month-long strike batters company finances, CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Friday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News