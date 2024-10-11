Striking Western workers vote in favour of new agreement, campus roadways reopened

Striking union workers at Western University have voted in favour of their new contract.

CUPE 2361 held its vote Friday, passing the contract that was hammered out on Wednesday.

So far, neither side has revealed any details on the agreement.

Talks initially broke down at the end of August, leading to 330 support workers taking job action.

The union represents landscapers, caretakers, and trades workers.

The school's Board of Governors will have to ratify the contract as well.

In a statement to CTV News, Western officials said, “Following ratification by CUPE 2361 [Friday], the University will take the agreement to the Board of Governors for a ratification vote next week. Updates are shared with the community through our Contract Negotiations website.”

Western has also announced they've re-opened all campus roadways as of Friday. London Transit buses will also return to normal routes through campus.

Employees are expected back to work on Oct. 17.