Koats for Kids campaign filling a need for families and children

For more than 25 years, the Boys and Girls Club (BGC) of London has assisted thousands of people through the Koats for Kids campaign.

Once again, the organization is seeking donations so that those in need stay warm this winter.

“The need is continuing to go up year after year,” said Susana Martinez with BGC London. “We have a big community of newcomers who have never experienced a winter here.”

They are asking Londoners to go through their closets and donate any winter clothing they no longer need.

“We need winter clothing for newborns all the way to those who are 18 years old,” said Martinez.

There are 25 agencies and businesses helping with the collection, which goes until Nov. 9. Furthermore, items can be dropped off at BGC London on Horton Street.

For a complete list of drop-off locations, you can visit their website.

Last year, more than 300 families were assisted and over 1,000 coats were handed out to those in the community.