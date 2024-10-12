London Knights christen new Canada Life Place with a win
The London Knights have christened the new Canada Life Place arena with a 5-4 win over the Barrie Colts.
The Knights scored three unanswered goals in the third period. Sam Dickinson, a draft pick of the San Jose Sharks, had a hat trick to contribute to the win.
22 years ago to the day, the London Knights beat the Plymouth Whalers with the same score when the arena opened.
Guelph visits London Saturday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
Suspect threw coffee at woman’s vehicle then shot at her windshield: police
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly threw a coffee at a woman’s vehicle and then shot at her windshield following some sort of dispute that began at a Tim Hortons in Pickering on Friday morning.
School instructor facing sex assault charges in Mississauga: Police
A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two children while working as an instructor in a Mississauga school.
Toronto mother acquitted in death of disabled daughter launches $10.5-million lawsuit against police, city
Cindy Ali, the Toronto mother who was acquitted in the 2011 death of her 16-year-old daughter Cynara after serving more than four years in prison, is suing Toronto police and the city for more than $10 million.
Study finds too many Quebec seniors being overprescribed inappropriate medications
A Montreal study found that many seniors are being overprescribed inappropriate medications.
Missing father, kids spotted in New Zealand wilderness 3 years after disappearance: police
A New Zealand man who disappeared with his three children in 2021 was spotted on a farm along the country's northwest coast, police say.
Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water
A woman from Montreal's South Shore appeared in court on Friday on charges of aggravated assault after allegedly scalding a 10-year-old boy with boiling water more than one week ago.
Marital rape is still not outlawed in India. Changing that would be ‘excessively harsh,’ government argues
Criminalizing marital rape would be 'excessively harsh,' the Indian government has said, in a blow to campaigners ahead of a long-awaited Supreme Court decision that will affect hundreds of millions of people in India for generations.
Parents across GTA warned by some private daycares that they may pull out of $10-a-day program
Parents at some private, for-profit daycares across the GTA are being warned that their fees could soon be doubling as operators consider pulling out of the national $10-a-day child-care program.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.