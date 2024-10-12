LONDON
London

    • London Knights christen new Canada Life Place with a win

    Share

    The London Knights have christened the new Canada Life Place arena with a 5-4 win over the Barrie Colts.

    The Knights scored three unanswered goals in the third period. Sam Dickinson, a draft pick of the San Jose Sharks, had a hat trick to contribute to the win.

    22 years ago to the day, the London Knights beat the Plymouth Whalers with the same score when the arena opened.

    Guelph visits London Saturday.

