How London’s newest affordable housing looks to avoid past mistakes

The first tenants are moving into a London’s newest affordable apartment building at 345 Sylvan St. in Old South, and the building’s operator is assuring neighbours that mistakes made a couple years ago at a nearby building will not be repeated.

London Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH) has collaborated with city staff on new criteria for selecting tenants, and improvements that control access inside the common areas will prevent some of the problems plaguing a similar building at 122 Baseline Rd. W. that opened a 2022.

In June, a tenant on Baseline Road expressed concern to CTV News about safety and cleanliness around the building, including rampant drug use.

A month later, 48-year-old Darko Lucik died after being found severely beaten on the property.

“What we learn from 122 Baseline [Road] is you don't want to put people with really high acuity, meaning people who need a lot of supports, into these buildings because they’re entirely intended to be apartment buildings – they're not highly supportive housing,” explained Coun. Skylar Franke, whose ward includes both buildings.

During last week’s Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee meeting, Franke asked city staff to explain how 345 Sylvan St. will be different.

Tenants have started moving into 42 affordable units operated by London Middlesex Community Housing at 345 Sylvan St. in London. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

Matt Feldberg, director of Municipal Housing Development, responded, “When [tenants] are there, they understand what the rules are. They understand what the expectations are, especially around things like guest management.”

Also, the tenants selected to move into the 42 affordable units on Sylvan Street do not require on-site supports.

On Friday afternoon, LMCH provided a tour of the new building to CTV News to demonstrate some of the ways access is being controlled.

Electronic door locks require a tenant’s key-tag fob to open, and locks have been put on doors to common areas including the laundry, recycling, and amenity rooms.

Using the elevators also requires swiping a fob.

“One of the things that we're doing is making sure tenants are educated on how to manage their guests when they're in here,” explained Matt Senechal, LMCH Communications Manager. “Tenants have to come down and greet their guests in the lobby and then bring them back up.”

An apartment inside 345 Sylvan St. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

Floors are tiled throughout the new building, whereas 122 Baseline Rd. contains carpets that are easily damaged and more difficult to keep clean.

The new building is spacious and bright, and includes community rooms, a welcoming outdoor seating area, and gazebo.

The apartments are modest but fully functional and include accessible walk-in showers.

Franke said changes are also being made to address the longstanding concerns at 122 Baseline Rd., “Security on site, and we have LMCH there more often. They've improved card access and they have been evicting tenants who are problematic for the building.”

Senechal added, “We're working very collaboratively with the city to determine a sustainable operating model for the future of the building that will help the community and the tenants as well.”

Council will receive a report in a few months about other ways the city and LMCH want to improve 122 Baseline Rd.

“Staff are working on a report about 122 Baseline. They're likely going to have to come to city hall to ask for more funding because that building was built for people who did not need highly supportive housing, but currently there are people that live in that building that do,” explained Franke.