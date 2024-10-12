What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving in London

If you’re getting together with friends and family this long weekend, there are some things to keep in mind.

Many offices, stores and businesses will be closed to mark the holiday.

Here's what to know about what is open this Monday:

OPEN:

London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)

Free recreational actives put on by the City of London, including swimming, arts and crafts, dancing, science workshops, and more

London Children’s Museum

Fanshawe Pioneer Village

East Park

Most movie theatres (call ahead for operating hours)

Select Shoppers Drug Marts (call ahead for operating hours)

Storybook Gardens

CLOSED: