What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving in London

    If you’re getting together with friends and family this long weekend, there are some things to keep in mind.

    Many offices, stores and businesses will be closed to mark the holiday.

    Here's what to know about what is open this Monday:

    OPEN:

    • London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)
    • Free recreational actives put on by the City of London, including swimming, arts and crafts, dancing, science workshops, and more
    • London Children’s Museum
    • Fanshawe Pioneer Village
    • East Park
    • Most movie theatres (call ahead for operating hours)
    • Select Shoppers Drug Marts (call ahead for operating hours)
    • Storybook Gardens

     

    CLOSED:

    • MLHU offices
    • Police Reporting Centre
    • Most grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • All LCBO locations
    • All Beer Store locations
    • Government offices
    • Libraries
    • No curbside garbage or recycling pickup
    • Masonville Mall
    • White Oaks Mall
    • Westmount Shopping Centre
    • Canada Post mail delivery and pickup

