Student pilot makes emergency landing in field

A student pilot in Central Huron recently had to make an emergency landing in a field.

On Thursday, just after 5 p.m., Huron County OPP and the Central Huron Fire Department were called to a report of a potential plane crash.

Police said they found the plane in a farm field just north of Bayfield Road, near Tipperary Line.

The 25-year-old student pilot, the only person inside the aircraft, had to make an emergency landing following an engine problem.

No injuries were sustained and there was no damage to the plane.

The pilot had left from London, intending to land in Goderich before heading back to the city.

OPP said the plane was inspected to ensure it was safe before flying back to London.