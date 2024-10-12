‘I’ll make sure you live forever': Bill Vigars, the publicist responsible for promoting Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope passes away

It’s time for someone else to carry the torch for the Marathon of Hope (MOH).

Bill Vigars, the publicist who dedicated the last 44 years to keeping Terry Fox’s dream alive, has been reunited with his old friend.

After months of failing health, Vigars, 78, passed away mercifully Wednesday in hospital in B.C.

“I will make sure you live forever,” Vigars promised Fox in 1980.

More than four decades later, he kept his word, and the Terry Fox movement has grown internationally.

Their friendship began when Vigars was sent by the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) to Atlantic Canada to meet Fox at the beginning of his MOH and help make him and his journey known nationally.

Bill Vigars is seen in the background of this photo of Terry Fox (Source: Terry Fox Foundation)

“He was the manager of the St. Thomas Chamber of Commerce, and he was always into promotions,” said Bob Vigars, Bills’ brother.

Bill was a new hire, just starting work for the CCS, so they assigned him to the MOH.

“Terry Fox had started his run, and the Cancer Society said, ‘why don't you go down to the East Coast and find out what's this all about because he's supposed to be raising money for cancer.’ By the time they got to Ontario, Bill was the front man. He's going ahead and setting up the gatherings at various cities and places. He says, to everybody, that was the greatest experience of his life.”

Bill would begin organizing events through Ontario, from the opening kick at a CFL game in Ottawa, meeting Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, a big speaking engagement at Nathan Phillips Square to an historic run through London, Ont.

Sometimes, Bill and Terry would not see eye to eye, but Bill knew the best ways to raise money.

“Terry so was focused on getting his marathon and every day, but Bill knew sometimes that route that Terry wanted to get done was just going through a little village,” said Bob.

“If we could deviate a little bit, and add on a couple more miles, we're going to go into a bigger community and there's going to be more opportunities to raise funds. So, he was somewhat involved in altering the route from time to time, much to Terry's chagrin.”

Bill Vigars, former publicist for the Terry Fox Marathon of Hope, speaks to CTV News from the Terry Fox Memorial in Vancouver, B.C. (Source: CTV News Vancouver)

Over the years, Bill said two things about the London appearance were burned in his memory.

“One was coming to the Kellogg's plant and looking up, I think it's about five or six storeys high, and the whole roof is lined with employees and they're throwing money down to this group of people which included the London Fire Department, who have joined us to collect the money,” Bill told CTV News.

The second was approaching Victoria Park.

“We're awestruck. That entire park was full of people, and it was the most amazing reception for Terry,” said Bill.

Bill’s legacy and advocacy can not only be felt in London but can be seen. Over the past decade, he’s been instrumental in getting signage and plaques put up around the city detailing Fox’s route in 1980.

“Entering from Dundas Street East, running all the way from the city limits, all the way down to Richmond Street, running into Victoria Park then north to the city limits,” said Paul Cox, Bill’s friend and former chair of the London Terry Fox Run committee.

“There's a plaque that is to the left of the Victoria Park Bandshell that talks about Terry's road through London on July 17 and 18 in 1980. Bill was even involved in helping that to become a reality.”

On that plaque is a special quote.

“Bill once said a ten-word statement that means so much to me,” said Cox.

“’A little bit of Terry Fox lives in every Canadian’ and the reason he does is because of Bill Vigars.”

Bill Vigars, former publicist for the Terry Fox Marathon of Hope, speaks at the unveiling of a plaque in Victoria Park on July 17, 2021. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

In 2022, Bill joined forces with writer Ian Harvey to pen the book “Terry and Me”.

“Bill had many nights of telling stories of on the road with Terry around a campfire down in Port Stanley, Ont., where I lived for a number of years,” said Cox.

“I've known Bill for a long time. He was just such a vital, important cog in all the Terry Fox phenomenon. He'll be greatly missed.”

Bill’s family, including his wife, Sherry, and kids, Patrick and Kerry Anne, are devasted by the loss, but so proud of what Bill did.

“I think Terry is a legend in and of himself, there's no question, but I think my brother played a role in bringing the attention to the media,” said Bob.

He did that for the past 44 years. Now it’s time for someone else to take the torch.

“Bill certainly set the bar, and I think it has been picked up now by all the run organizers across Canada,” said Cox.

“Whether they be the teachers in elementary and high schools, whether they be the run organizers of all the hundreds of different run sites that happen the second Sunday after Labor Day every year. They're the people that have taken the torch from Terry and from Bill and kept it going.”

44 years after the Marathon of Hope began and Bill made that promise to Fox, he is finally reunited with his good friend.

Bob Vigars believes his brother’s work and advocacy has built a life-long foundation for cancer fundraising.

“There is a lot of soldiers out there, so I think Terry is going to live on forever,” said Bob.