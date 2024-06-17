Blyth Festival launches 50th year with 'play that started it all'
For the play that actually helped launch the Blyth Festival 50 years ago, this summer will actually mark the first time, THE FARM SHOW, has ever graced the Blyth Festival’s stage.
“The Farm Show was originally produced in 1972 and was a show that started it for the Blyth Festival. Paul Thompson brought a bunch of artists out here, they met with farmers, gathered their stories, and created this play, and then they produced it in a barn,” said Fiona Mongillo, an actress in this summer’s Farm Show production.
“The founders of the Blyth Festival were actually in the audience that filled that barn, and were at that first production. They were so blown away and inspired that they gathered a group of volunteers who together started the Blyth Festival,” said Farm Show Director and Blyth Festival Artistic Director, Gil Garratt.
Fittingly enough, The Farm Show, which helped start the Huron County based summer theatre, but has never actually been on Blyth’s stage, opens its 50th season, which started June 12.
Scene from 'THE FARM SHOW-THEN AND NOW,' playing at the Blyth Festival’s Harvest Stage until Aug. 4. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
The raucous celebration of rural life, was really one of the first times that farm life was portrayed on stage in Ontario.
“It’s especially impactful if you can relate and see yourself up on that stage. I think theatre becomes really magical and special when that’s at play. This is a really great example of that. We’re in a rural community, and we’re telling rural stories,” said Mongillo, who grew up in nearby Lucknow.
While The Farm Show-Then and Now, is the centrepiece of Blyth’s 50th season, it is just one of six plays gracing the stage for the golden anniversary.
“We have five world premiere’s, so we are continuing to look towards the future, to look at what other stories in this community are ripe and ready to tell. That’s a really thrilling place to be. We’re just so proud,” said Garratt.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Blair defends navy's Cuba visit, says critics may be 'confused' about its purpose
Defence Minister Bill Blair says he was acting on advice from the military when he approved a plan to send a Canadian ship to Cuba, but he won't say what advice he got.
Third teen pleads guilty in death of homeless Toronto man
A third girl accused in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty. The teen, who was 13 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty this morning to manslaughter in the death of Kenneth Lee.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities for international employees
As Canada grapples with a cost-of-living crisis and high housing costs, some cities have been ranked among the most expensive in the world for international workers.
'People get very sick': Manitoba sees rise in rare, potentially fatal bacterial infection
A rise in cases of a rare bacterial infection in Manitoba has prompted health officials to issue a warning.
Feels like 40+: Heat warnings to last into the weekend for some provinces
Residents of some provinces are being warned of extreme heat this week, while elsewhere, some saw record-breaking lows this weekend.
WATCH Would-be homebuyers are still staying on the sidelines in Canada. Why?
Typically, the spring and summer months typically see a boom in the Canadian real estate market. However, an economist expects higher interest rates will 'keep a lid on' sales volumes and put 'pressure on housing prices.'
Canada, U.S., Japan and Philippines conduct exercises in South China Sea
The United States, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines conducted a two-day joint maritime exercise in Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said on its website on Monday.
Canadians paying significantly more for airfares as summer ticket prices jump
A new report says travellers are paying significantly more to fly within Canada this summer compared with last year.
YouTube prankster says he was on the field at Euro 2024 opening ceremony dressed as mascot
A German YouTuber says he made it onto the field during the European Championship opening ceremony while disguised in a mascot costume, in an incident which revealed flaws in tournament security.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.