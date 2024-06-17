Stabbing victim in hospital with life-threatening injuries, London man in custody
A man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Sunday.
Emergency crews were called to Wharncliffe Road, just north of Oxford Street around 4:30 p.m. and the victim was rushed to hospital.
Police arrested a suspect around 1:45 a.m. in the area of Beaufort and Gunn streets.
A 38-year-old London man was charged with aggravated assault and fail to comply with undertaking.
The accused was scheduled to appear in a London court Monday.
Witnesses are asked to contact police.
