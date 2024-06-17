Police investigating robbery, stabbing, theft

Charges have been laid after a man used a ride-share company to commit a robbery, stabbed the driver and stole the vehicle, according to police.

On Friday around 10 a.m., a man pre-arranged to be picked up by a ride-share service in the area of Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road.

Around 10:15, police said the suspect went into a mobile phone business on Fanshawe Park Road west and showed an employee a message saying he was in possession of a weapon.

According to police, the suspect robbed the store of multiple phones and fled on foot towards the ride share.

When he got back in the vehicle, police said he showed a knife and stabbed the driver, pushed him out of the vehicle, stole his car keys and personal property and left the area in the stolen vehicle.

Around 11 a.m. police found the stolen vehicle at another cell phone store on Adelaide Street north where the same person tried to rob another business.

The suspect then reportedly assaulted an employee in the store before getting back into the stolen vehicle and hitting a marked police vehicle.

A 23-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of disguise with intent, assault with intent to steal, theft of motor vehicle and fail to stop for police/pursuit.