LONDON
London

    • Lambton OPP arrest Windsor driver after multiple traffic incidents

    The Ontario Provincial Police crest is seen in front of a police vehicle with lights flashing in this file photo. (FIle photo/Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police) The Ontario Provincial Police crest is seen in front of a police vehicle with lights flashing in this file photo. (FIle photo/Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)
    A Windsor man is charged following a traffic incident in Lambton Shores over the weekend.

    Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, OPP tried to stop a vehicle on Main Street in Grand Bend, but said the vehicle didn't stop and immediately fled the area.

    Not long after that, the same vehicle was reported to have been involved in a crash in the area of Greenway Road and Lakeshore Road, and again, fled the scene.

    About two hours later, police said the suspected same vehicle passed an Essex OPP officer on Highway 401 going more than 200 km/h in the posted 100 km/h zone.

    On Sunday, a 23 year old from Windsor turned themselves in to Lambton OPP and was charged with two counts of dangerous operation, two counts of stunt driving, flight from peace officer, fail to stop for police, fail to report accident, fail to remain and fail to report damage to property on highway.

