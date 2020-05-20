LONDON, ONT -- St. Thomas police have released the identity of a Courtright man who was killed in a crash over the long weekend.

Darcy Krauza, 60, was killed while riding his motorcycle Saturday afternoon after a SUV crossed the centre line on Sunset Drive.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash especially those who may have witnessed the crash from a nearby gas station.

A 22-year-old female passenger on the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 59-year-old St. Thomas man, was taken to hospital with injuries as well.

To date charges have not been laid and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Thomas Police.