Pedestrian in hospital after west London hit and run

One person remains in hospital after pedestrian was struck in west London and the vehicle fled the scene.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews responded the intersection of Wonderland Road and Oxford Street after a 911 call for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

According to police, a man was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital by paramedics.

The driver of the involved vehicle, a white van, fled westbound on Oxford Street West.

Officers are appealing to the public, hoping that somebody witnessed or has das-cam video from the area, between 7:20 – 7:40 p.m.

Anybody with information is asked to contact London police.