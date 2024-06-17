LONDON
London

    • Pedestrian in hospital after west London hit and run

    pedestrian struck - london - june 2024
    One person remains in hospital after pedestrian was struck in west London and the vehicle fled the scene.

    Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews responded the intersection of Wonderland Road and Oxford Street after a 911 call for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

    According to police, a man was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital by paramedics.

    The driver of the involved vehicle, a white van, fled westbound on Oxford Street West.

    Officers are appealing to the public, hoping that somebody witnessed or has das-cam video from the area, between 7:20 – 7:40 p.m.

    Anybody with information is asked to contact London police.

