LONDON, ONT. -- London police and fire officials are investigating an overnight explosion and fire at a London strip mall that caused $750,000 in damage.

Emergency crews were called to 920 Commissioners Rd. E. around 1 a.m. Sunday.

No one was injured.

Most of the damage was focused on a barber shop, Universal Kuts, but a neighbouring tanning salon was also damaged.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to help with the investigation.

London police continue to guard the scene.

