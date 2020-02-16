Suspicious explosion and fire rips through London strip mall
Published Sunday, February 16, 2020 10:13AM EST
Overnight explosion and fire at 920 Commissioners Rd. E. in London Ont. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Matt Thompson/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police and fire officials are investigating an overnight explosion and fire at a London strip mall that caused $750,000 in damage.
Emergency crews were called to 920 Commissioners Rd. E. around 1 a.m. Sunday.
No one was injured.
Most of the damage was focused on a barber shop, Universal Kuts, but a neighbouring tanning salon was also damaged.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to help with the investigation.
London police continue to guard the scene.
(More to come)
