LONDON, ONT. -- There is a very unique photo exhibit happening until the end of October on Clarke Road just north of Dundas Street.

What makes it so unique is that photos of residents of east London are being projected on the two-storey side wall of the 19th century Clarke House at the corner of Avalon Street and Clarke Road.

When asked why this was being done, owner Sam Cox told CTV News London that, being the new owner he wanted to give the property a bit of life for the month of October and thought this would be a good way.



Sam Cox, owner of the historic Clarke House in London, Ont., speaks on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Jim Knight / CTV News)

“The neighborhood response has been great” said Cox. “People have been thanking me on social media and lots of people have been sending me family photos, even passing cars are honking their horns in show of support.”

Most of the photos are from the 1950s, 60s and 70s but there are a few from the 1930s.

There is still time to get your photos added, all you have to do is email them to Sam.Cox@unpoised.com.

The exhibit runs daily from 7-9 p.m. until Oct. 31 and keeps changing as new photos are added daily.