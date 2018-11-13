

Two people are dead following an airplane crash at the airport in Brant County.

Officers were called to the airport at 8 a.m. Tuesday to respond to a small plane crash that happened overnight.

They say a Piper-Arrow plane crashed on the property of the Brantford Municipal Airport.

Investigators say both occupants of the plane were killed.

Their names won't be released until their families have been notified.

The Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.