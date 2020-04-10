LONDON, ONT. -- A driver with Stratford Transit has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials made the announcement Friday but conceded that the risk to the public is low because of preventative measures that were put in place.

“Given that we know COVID-19 is in our community, we are not surprised to see cases showing up in workplaces and in the service industry,” says Dr. Miriam Klassen, medical officer of health in a news release.

“This is a good example of why we are urging people and workplaces to practice physical distancing and infection control.”

The driver became sick on April 1 and is isolating at home.

The driver’s spouse is also a transit driver and is showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Their test results are pending. Huron Perth Public Health say the risk is also considered low.

As of Friday, there are 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Huron and Perth.

Two long-term care homes Hillside Manor and Greenwood Court have infected residents.