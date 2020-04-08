LONDON, ONT -- An updated report from the Ontario Health Coalition is shedding light on just how many healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19 across the region and the province.

As of Tuesday, provincial health officials have confirmed that 513 out of 4,726 cases are healthcare workers, according to the report released Thursday morning.

That works out to 10.9 per cent of cases being healthcare workers in hospitals and long-term care homes.

Of those workers, 280 are healthcare and retirement home staff with 176 cases in residents at long-term care homes and 114 cases in residents at retirement homes.

The report also breaks down known outbreaks in long-term care homes and retirement homes by region.

London and Area

As of Monday the Health Coalition had tracked outbreaks at eight facilities within the Middlesex-London Health Unit:

Sprucedale Care Centre in Strathroy

Meadow Park London Long-Term Care Home: one staff member

Earls Court Village: two staff members and two residents

Kensington Village: with an indeterminate number of cases

Chelsey Park Long-Term Care Home: one staff member

Henley Place: two residents

Seasons Retirement Community in Strathroy: one case

Grandwood Park Retirement Residence

Windsor and Essex County

As of Tuesday the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit was reporting outbreaks at seven long-term care and retirement homes, the largest of which being Country Village Homes in Woodslee.

Extendicare Southwood Lakes long-term care home: one staff member

Heron Terrace long-term care and retirement home : four residents and two staff members

Riverside Place long-term care home: two staff members

The Village at St. Clair long-term care home: one staff member

Lifetimes on Riverside retirement home: two residents and two staff members

Amica at Windsor: three residents and two staff members

Country Village Homes in Woodslee: 13 residents and 14 staff members

The report also notes that in the Windsor-Essex region there are 75 confirmed cases among healthcare staff, with 25 being nursing home staff.

Sarnia-Lambton

The Health Coalition report provided updated numbers on an outbreak at the Landmark Village retirement home.

As of Sunday, there were 15 confirmed cases, including four deaths. A day later that number increased when five more residents were confirmed positive. Of the total 20 confirmed cases, six were staff members, but three had been cleared to return to work.

Grey Bruce

According to the report there were seven confirmed cases among healthcare workers in the region, but details as to their facilities and locations had not been provided.

Perth County

As of April 4, one staff member had tested positive at the Lanark Lifestyles retirement home in Perth County.

Stratford and Area

As of April 7 and outbreak at the Greenwood Court long-term care home in Stratford saw six residents and two staff members test positive.

St. Thomas-Elgin

On March 27 the health unit declared an outbreak at Beattie Manor in Wardsville, however numbers were not available, and nothing has been reported since according to the report.