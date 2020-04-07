MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the regional total to 150, as well as another death.

The latest death brings the total in the region to six, and there are 25 resolved cases.

A big concern, according to MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie is that six long-term care homes in the region are now in outbreak status.

He says, "this is a worrying development," as it spreads to our most at-risk citizens.

Sarnia-Lambton is reporting a total of 86 cases, including including eight deaths.

According to Lambton Public Health, of those deaths, four are part of the oubreak at Landmark Village retirement home, where there have been 21 cases, including six staff and 15 residents.

Here are the most recently released numbers for the rest of the region:

In Huron-Perth as of Tuesday there three new cases, for a total of 23 confirmed cases, but lowered the total number of deaths from two to just one.

Grey-Bruce reported five new cases on Monday, and now has 26 confirmed cases and no deaths.

Elgin-Oxford reported one new case Monday, bringing the total to 22 cases, with two deaths

Across Ontario, there were 379 new cases and 21 more deaths, bringing the provincial totals to 4,726 cases and 153 deaths.