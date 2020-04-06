MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported just two new cases on Monday, a stark change from the 21 new cases reported on Sunday - one of the highest single day increases so far.

The total for the London region now sits at 136 cases, with five deaths and 18 cases resolved.

However, MLHU CEO Dr. Chris Mackie says the drop is more indicative of being caught up on testing than a positive indicator of a decline in cases.

Asked when and how high the COVID-19 peak in the region might be, Mackie added that test result delays have made that prediction difficult.

"The best guess is the peak will occur in the coming weeks and that we will continue to see a significant rise in cases, several time greater per day than we have now. The other thing we know for sure is that we will see more deaths and deaths tend to be delayed by about two weeks after the peak of disease. So, even once we get to the peak of the disease we will still see the death count likely to keep climbing."

Sarnia-Lambton had another COVID-19 death and listed three new cases since Friday, bringing the region's total to confirmed COVID-19 cases to 80 as of Monday, including eight deaths.

Here's how the numbers stand for the rest of the region:

Elgin-Oxford reported one new case Monday, bringing the total to 22 cases, with two deaths

In Huron-Perth as of Monday there three new cases, for a total of 20 confirmed cases and two deaths.

Grey-Bruce reported five new cases on Monday, and now has 26 confirmed cases and no deaths.

Across the province there were 309 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, including 13 deaths.

That brings the running total of cases to 4,347 incluidng 132 deaths and 1,624 resolved cases.

A backlog of pending tests that was once at nearly 11,000 now stands at just 329.