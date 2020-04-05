LONDON, ONT. -- Two health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Grey Bruce.

Both are females, with one in her 40s and the other in her 50s.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit says the women are now in isolation.

There are now six reported cases of health care providers in the region that have contracted the virus.

The total cases in Grey Bruce as of Sunday is 21 and there are eight people who have recovered.