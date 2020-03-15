LONDON, ONT. -- There are now two lab confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Grey Bruce, according to the local Health Unit.

The cases are a related couple, a 58-year-old man and 58-year-old woman.

Both individuals are self-isolating at home.

The virus was likely contracted on a cruise ship.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is investigating any potential contacts they may have had with others in the community.

“As appropriate infection control measures were followed, this first case does not change the over-all low likelihood of individuals in Grey Bruce catching the virus,” says medical officer of health Dr. Ian Arra in a news release.

“Residents should continue to protect themselves and others around them from the spread of germs and viruses by taking the usual precautions including frequent hand washing.”

Anyone who has recently returned from a trip abroad and has contracted respiratory symptoms should report their travel history to any health professional, or any emergency room before they visit.