LONDON, ONT. -- The latest information from the Ministry of Health shows that a London woman in her 50s is one of the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The woman is isolating herself at home and is showing mild symptoms of the virus.

Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) officials have been dealing with the patient, who is a primary healthcare worker who has no history of recent travel to areas that have been significantly affected by the novel coronavirus.

Health Unit staff continue to monitor her progress and will follow-up with people she has come into contact with, and advise them to self-isolate for two weeks.

“What this shows is the measures we’ve taken so far have been appropriate and that we as a community have to remain diligent in taking steps to contain this virus and limit its spread,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of the Middlesex-London Health Unit in a news release.

“These are extraordinary times and more than ever we need to use extra caution. We need to follow the standard infection prevention measures that we can all take to keep ourselves, our families and our neighbours healthy.”

This is the second case of the virus in the Middlesex-London region.

The first case in the London region was a Western University student who came back from China in January.

She has since fully recovered after a period of self-isolation.

According to the province, there is also a new case in Huron-Perth as of Saturday.

A 64-year-old man is currently in Stratford General Hospital in serious condition.

He admitted himself to St. Marys Memorial Hospital on March 12 with symptoms unrelated to COVID-19 but it was later determined he had the virus.

The province confirmed 22 new cases of novel coronavirus on Saturday, raising the total in Ontario to 101.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit recommends the following actions to not only help prevent the spread of novel coronavirus/COVID-19 infections, but also many other respiratory illnesses:

Stay home from work and other activities if you are sick

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a waterless hand sanitizer with at least 70 percent alcohol content

Cover coughs and/or sneezes with your sleeve or cough into your elbow

Clean high-touch areas frequently.

Meanwhile, the MLHU is working with health agencies from all levels of government to monitor the situation.

The guidance for testing no longer considers country of travel; instead it focuses on prioritization of those at highest risk.

A test is recommended for the following individuals: