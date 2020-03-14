LONDON, ONT. -- London mayor Ed Holder says he will self-isolate for 14 days after returning to Canada from the United States.

According to a Facebook post, Holder left the country for a family reunion on Wednesday.

He was scheduled to return to London on March 22 but has chosen to return immediately on the next available flight.

Holder says he is showing no symptoms of the COVID-19 virus and is healthy.

His self-isolation is scheduled to begin Monday.