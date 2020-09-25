LONDON, ONT. -- The Canadian Country Music Association Awards will be held in London in 2021.

The Forest City previously hosted the awards event, which includes Country Music Week activities leading up to the ceremony, in 2016.

The 2020 awards show is being held virtually on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET and will include performances by Dean Brody, Brett Kissel, The Reklaws and more.

The 2020 Country Music Association of Ontario Awards were slated to be held at the Western Fair District in March, but had to be rescheduled for October.

It is now a ‘drive-in’ event, at the Western Fair’s Raceway and features performances by Tim Hicks, James Barker Band, Eric Ethridge and more.