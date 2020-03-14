LONDON, ON -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread globally measures are being taken here at home at all levels of government to help stem the spread of the virus.

As a result many public spaces and business are closed or affected. While the information is moving quickly and changing day to day here is our updated list for closures in London:

Effective Monday, March 16, the City of London states a number of city programs and facilities will be closed including:

Community centres

Arenas

Recreation and sport programming

Community rentals

March Break day camp programs

Boler Mountain has officially closed for the season, and city-owned golf courses have no current plans to open.

All public libraries in London and Middlesex Centre will be closed including events, programs, and room rentals.

The London Children's Museum is closed to the public for the time being.

Many places like The Factory and Junction Climbing will be closing to the public this week.

All GoodLife and Fit4Less clubs across the country are closed, with payments being suspended for members.

All local sports including the OHL and NBL have been suspended. Minor sporst leagues have also been cancelled or suspended and the BMO Centre is closed until further notice.

Via Rail is reducing service through the Quebec City - Windsor corridor by 50 per cent.

The Anglican Diocese has suspended church services, while the Catholic Diocese cancelled over the weekend and will continue to monitor for the coming weeks.

The Stratford Festival has cancelled performances and events until May. Meanwhile all Ontario Casinos are also closed indefinitely.

The Grand Theatre has decided to suspend all productions and events. Performances at Budweiser Gardens, including Baby Shark Live! are postponed as well.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has also suspended operations, with only urgent civil, family and criminal matters being heard.

School closures

all publicly funded schools are closed until April 6

Western is switching all classes to online

Fanshawe moving to online classes until at least April 6

Police service changes

Woodstock police have followed the lead of London police and are restricting or modifying some non-emergency services.

People are asked to avoid attending police headquarters unless absolutely necessary, and no in-person record check applications or in-person Freedom of Information requests are being accepted.

Anyone attending headquarters, or requesting the presence of an officer at a location, can expected to be screened for COVID-19 risks, and some calls may be processed by phone or online instead of in-person.